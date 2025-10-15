Marylina Green’s Newly Released "So You’re Saved, What’s Next?" is a Heartfelt Devotional Designed to Guide New Believers Through Key Steps to Walking with Christ
“So You’re Saved, What’s Next?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Marylina Green is a sincere and approachable spiritual guide offering encouragement, biblical insights, and practical steps for new and returning believers seeking to deepen their relationship with God.
Seneca, MO, October 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “So You’re Saved, What’s Next?”: a thoughtful and empowering resource for navigating the early stages of a faith journey. “So You’re Saved, What’s Next?” is the creation of published author, Marylina Green, a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Being a late bloomer, she was saved several times, thinking she had lost her salvation. Raised in the Bible Belt and in and out of church all her life, at seventy-three, she is finally at home where she is in her life and works to help others find their place in God’s kingdom. After losing her husband of fifty-four years, she now resides in a small town called Tiff City, Missouri. She considers herself a prayer warrior/intercessor and gives Bible lessons every once in a while to whoever will listen.
Green shares, “A person gets saved and starts looking around, thinking, What do I do now? Where do I start? They get so overwhelmed with decisions—what to read first, what to do, what not to do—only to get pulled back into the world and the way the world thinks and does things. When you don’t know that much about Jesus and what is expected of you or what you “think” is expected of you, you want to start doing things on your own.
This book shows how God showed the author, step by step, what she needed to do to manage in this world, and it is an ongoing life lesson to be the conqueror she kept hearing others talk about. This digs down deep into who you are and what you have in Christ Jesus in simple, short devotions, getting more intricate in His Word, and falling more in love with Him as the God of this universe but also the God that loves you personally.
This book could be called a life-application devotional. Some of what was put in it was from the author’s experiences and how God showed her how to handle it. After all, isn’t that what needs to come next? How to handle life’s ups and downs and knowing the Savior that will be right there with you through it all?
Find out how she learned to truly forgive, to hear the Holy Spirit, to make decisions, along with the authority we have through Jesus. Find the little nuggets of revelation from different preachers, teachers, prophets, and so many men and women of God that this author has studied, and start to be rich in the knowledge of God. It will make you want to know Him more and more! You are never too old nor too late to start your quest to know God!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Marylina Green’s new book is a compassionate and inspiring devotional that invites readers of any age or background to grow in faith, embrace their identity in Christ, and walk confidently in God’s purpose for their lives.
Consumers can purchase “So You’re Saved, What’s Next?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “So You’re Saved, What’s Next?” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
