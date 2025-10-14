New GCP Training Aligned with ICH E6(R3) from Pharma Lessons
Chicago, IL, October 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Pharma Lessons is pleased to announce the launch of its newly revised Good Clinical Practice (GCP) online training course, now fully aligned with the latest ICH GCP E6(R3) guidance.
This update incorporates the key enhancements introduced by ICH E6(R3), including a stronger focus on risk-based quality management, increased flexibility in trial oversight, and updated roles and responsibilities for sponsors and investigators. These changes aim to better equip clinical trial professionals for the evolving demands of global research.
Key features of the updated course include:
Comprehensive coverage of the ICH E6(R3) principles and structure
Built-in audio narration feature to support diverse learning styles and improve accessibility
Digital certificate upon completion to support regulatory compliance
Designed for both individual professionals and research teams, the training is delivered through Pharma Lessons’ intuitive learning platform, allowing learners to complete the course at their own pace, from any location.
The updated GCP course is now available for both existing clients and new users seeking to stay current with international clinical quality standards.
To learn more or access a short demo, visit: https://www.pharmalessons.com/certificate-courses/gcp-training-english/
Contact
Pharma LessonsContact
Alex Vasic
773-649-1525
www.pharmalessons.com
Free course also available at:
https://www.pharmalessons.com/free-courses/gcptraining/
