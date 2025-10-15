Composer Nathan Felix Releases "Borderland" featuring Panoramic Voices
Composer, Nathan Felix, released a new classical music recording of his choral work, "Borderland," featuring Austin Texas choral group, Panoramic Voices.
Austin, TX, October 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Composer Nathan Felix Releases Borderland featuring Panoramic Voices
Felix’s Choral Work in Spanish, Borderland, out October 15.
Composer, Nathan Felix, released a new classical music recording of his choral work, Borderland, featuring Austin Texas choral group, Panoramic Voices. Borderland was recorded by Grammy winning engineer Erik Wofford (Black Pumas, Grupo Fantasma). The choral album is released and available to stream worldwide on all digital platforms on Wednesday October 15th in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month.
This music of Borderland highlights hispanic cultural and hispanic musical heritage through a contemporary classical composition. The lyrics to Borderland are written in both English and Spanish and inspired by stories of families crossing the Texas/Mexico border and sacrificing their lives for their future children and grandchildren.
Borderland was originally commissioned by Panoramic Voices as a live immersive choral piece in which singers were scattered across KMFA’s stunning new east side building, sharing vignettes in different installations throughout the entire space. The performance premiered in February of 2023 and after the performance the trio of Panoramic Voices Director Juli Orlandini, KMFA’s Director of Events Stacey Hoyt and Felix collectively decided the work should be recorded at KMFA. Over the course of the next two years producer Erik Wofford helped engineer and mix the project.
The recording is twenty minutes in length featuring two compositions titled “Blood River” and “The Darkness in the River Unites Us”. Borderland is scheduled to be released worldwide on all digital platforms on Wednesday October 15th 2025.
For more information or to schedule an interview, please contact Nathan Felix.
Who: Nathan Felix featuring Panoramic Voices
What: Recording of Nathan Felix’s choral work, Borderland, featuring Panoramic Voices
Release Date: Wednesday October 15th 2025
Where: World Wide on all digital platforms (i.e. Spotify, iTunes, etc)
About Nathan Felix:
Nathan Felix (born 1981) is a Mexican-American composer known for his immersive operas and experimental films. Felix’s music has premiered in Bulgaria, Portugal, Spain, Japan, China, Sweden, Denmark, Mongolia and the United States and has been featured on the BBC, MTV, NPR, TPR & PBS. Felix, a non-award winning composer, often focuses on telling Latinx themed and minority stories that highlight border issues, underserved communities and his hispanic heritage.
Felix’s Choral Work in Spanish, Borderland, out October 15.
Composer, Nathan Felix, released a new classical music recording of his choral work, Borderland, featuring Austin Texas choral group, Panoramic Voices. Borderland was recorded by Grammy winning engineer Erik Wofford (Black Pumas, Grupo Fantasma). The choral album is released and available to stream worldwide on all digital platforms on Wednesday October 15th in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month.
This music of Borderland highlights hispanic cultural and hispanic musical heritage through a contemporary classical composition. The lyrics to Borderland are written in both English and Spanish and inspired by stories of families crossing the Texas/Mexico border and sacrificing their lives for their future children and grandchildren.
Borderland was originally commissioned by Panoramic Voices as a live immersive choral piece in which singers were scattered across KMFA’s stunning new east side building, sharing vignettes in different installations throughout the entire space. The performance premiered in February of 2023 and after the performance the trio of Panoramic Voices Director Juli Orlandini, KMFA’s Director of Events Stacey Hoyt and Felix collectively decided the work should be recorded at KMFA. Over the course of the next two years producer Erik Wofford helped engineer and mix the project.
The recording is twenty minutes in length featuring two compositions titled “Blood River” and “The Darkness in the River Unites Us”. Borderland is scheduled to be released worldwide on all digital platforms on Wednesday October 15th 2025.
For more information or to schedule an interview, please contact Nathan Felix.
Who: Nathan Felix featuring Panoramic Voices
What: Recording of Nathan Felix’s choral work, Borderland, featuring Panoramic Voices
Release Date: Wednesday October 15th 2025
Where: World Wide on all digital platforms (i.e. Spotify, iTunes, etc)
About Nathan Felix:
Nathan Felix (born 1981) is a Mexican-American composer known for his immersive operas and experimental films. Felix’s music has premiered in Bulgaria, Portugal, Spain, Japan, China, Sweden, Denmark, Mongolia and the United States and has been featured on the BBC, MTV, NPR, TPR & PBS. Felix, a non-award winning composer, often focuses on telling Latinx themed and minority stories that highlight border issues, underserved communities and his hispanic heritage.
Contact
Composer, Nathan FelixContact
Nathan Felix
512-731-0314
www.Electrochestral.com
Nathan Felix
512-731-0314
www.Electrochestral.com
Categories