Veracity Solutions Expands Footprint with New Office Opening in Hartford
Veracity Solutions has a new address.
Hartford, CT, October 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Veracity Solutions Inc., a fast-growing sales, marketing, and leadership development firm, is proud to announce the opening of its newest office on Farmington Avenue in the West End of Hartford.
The expansion reflects the company’s ongoing growth and long-term investment in Hartford County. The new location will serve as a central hub for regional operations, employee development initiatives, and enhanced client services, reinforcing Veracity Solutions’ role as a trusted partner in the local business community.
“This move represents more than just a new address,” said Colby Roe, Director of Operations at Veracity Solutions. “It represents our commitment to growth, and providing a collaborative environment where both our clients and team members can succeed.”
The new office is designed to accommodate a growing workforce and support the company’s expanding client portfolio. By offering hands-on training, mentorship, and advancement opportunities, Veracity Solutions continues to execute on its mission of developing the next generation of business leaders.
Located in a highly visible area with easy access for employees and clients, the Hartford office provides a strategic foundation for the company’s next chapter of success.
About Veracity Solutions
Veracity Solutions is a full-service sales and marketing firm dedicated to delivering client-focused strategies while fostering leadership development. Through its comprehensive Management Training Program, the company equips ambitious professionals with the skills and experience to grow into leadership roles while generating meaningful results for its clients.
Contact
Tiffany Carr
860-200-3005
veracitysolutionsinc.com
