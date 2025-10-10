Debra A. Leonidas Honored as a VIP for Fall 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Fall River, MA, October 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Debra A. Leonidas of Fall River, Massachusetts has been recognized as a VIP for Fall 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of healthcare. Leonidas will be included in the Fall 2024 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine, alongside other accomplished women who have demonstrated excellence in their respective industries.
About Debra A. Leonidas
Leonidas is a certified home health aide with LifeStream, a company dedicated to providing community-based services that support individuals in attaining greater independence, promising opportunities, and lives that are meaningful and fulfilling on their own terms.
In her role, Leonidas provides home care for all ages, as well as respite care and support for autistic children. Her commitment to quality care is reflected in her work with individuals and families who rely on her professionalism and compassion.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
