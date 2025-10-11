Self Storage Opens with Professional Management in Scottdale, Georgia
Scottdale, GA, October 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Local owners of Avondale Mini Storage proudly announce the acquisition of the self-storage facility at 3111 Church Street, Scottdale, GA 30079. This facility, being managed by Absolute Storage Management (Absolute), features 243 units totaling 30,040 rentable square feet. It offers providing safe and secure non-climate unit option to the local communities of Decatur, Scottdale, and Avondale Estates.
Avondale Mini Storage, LLC has contracted with Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) to provide professional self-storage management services, and the facility is officially under Absolute’s management as of October 1, 2025.
Residents and businesses in the area are invited to visit the facility, meet the friendly office staff, and learn more about the storage options available. For more information, please stop by the location at 3111 Church Street, Scottdale, GA 30079, contact their office at (678) 535-2406, or email them at avondale@absolutemgmt.com.
Absolute Storage Management
Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) is one of the largest private, third-party self-storage management company in the United States. Founded in 2002, Absolute manages in the Southeastern and Midwestern regions of the United States.
For further information and news about Absolute Storage Management, please go to the Absolute website at www.AboutASM.com. Contact Jasmin Allen at jasmin.allen@absolutemgmt.com.
