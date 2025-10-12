Safe and Welcoming Space Set Up for Breast Cancer Patients
People affected by breast cancer have been invited to join a support event at Regent Park Golf Club.
Bolton, United Kingdom, October 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Boot Out Breast Cancer, supported by breast cancer nurses at the Royal Bolton Hospital, is looking to help mitigate the “all-consuming feeling” that they say many with breast cancer experience.
The support event will offer a space where those affected can meet for a coffee, cake, and an opportunity to share their stories.
Boot Out Breast Cancer said: “For many, the journey through breast cancer treatment can feel all consuming. Hospital visits, appointments, and constant check-ins fill the calendar. But when treatment ends, there can be a sudden, almost deafening silence - and with it, the fear that nobody else truly understands what you’ve been through. Whether you want to talk, listen, or just enjoy a cuppa and a slice of cake, you are warmly welcome.”
The event is free to attend and will take place on October 29, 2025, from 11am to 1pm, at Regent Park Golf Club on Links Road.
To find out more or to register your interest, visit: https://bootoutevents.co.uk/coffee-cake-and-care/
