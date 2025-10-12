Local Community Raises £18,000 for Charity at Sharad Purnima Garba
Boot Out Breast Cancer is proud to announce that it has received a generous donation of £6,000 thanks to the success of this year’s Sharad Purnima Garba, held on Saturday 4 October 2025 at Memory Lane Function & Banquet Hall, Bolton.
Bolton, United Kingdom, October 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The vibrant annual event, organised by Sahil Enterprises and House of Raja’s, brought together families, friends, and supporters from across the community for an unforgettable evening of music, dance, and celebration.
This year’s fundraising total of £18,000 was shared between three local charities: Boot Out Breast Cancer, Homeless Aid UK, and Soul Seva 108.
Boot Out Breast Cancer will use its share of the funds to purchase vital diagnostic equipment for the Bolton NHS Breast Unit, helping to improve early detection and treatment for local patients. This equipment will make a direct and lasting impact on patient care, supporting clinicians in their work to save lives.
Chair and Founder Debbie Dowie said: “We are deeply grateful to Sital, Pravin, and the incredible team of volunteers, sponsors, and donors behind the Sharad Purnima Garba. Their generosity and community spirit are truly inspiring. This donation will help fund equipment that makes a real difference in early diagnosis and treatment for breast cancer patients here in Bolton.”
Since its inception, Boot Out Breast Cancer has raised over £1.85 million to purchase life-saving diagnostic and treatment equipment for NHS breast units across England and Wales.
Events like Sharad Purnima Garba play a vital role in supporting this mission.
Boot Out Breast Cancer would like to thank everyone who attended, donated, and supported this year’s event. Together, we are bringing hope to families and funding the fight against breast cancer.
This year’s fundraising total of £18,000 was shared between three local charities: Boot Out Breast Cancer, Homeless Aid UK, and Soul Seva 108.
Boot Out Breast Cancer will use its share of the funds to purchase vital diagnostic equipment for the Bolton NHS Breast Unit, helping to improve early detection and treatment for local patients. This equipment will make a direct and lasting impact on patient care, supporting clinicians in their work to save lives.
Chair and Founder Debbie Dowie said: “We are deeply grateful to Sital, Pravin, and the incredible team of volunteers, sponsors, and donors behind the Sharad Purnima Garba. Their generosity and community spirit are truly inspiring. This donation will help fund equipment that makes a real difference in early diagnosis and treatment for breast cancer patients here in Bolton.”
Since its inception, Boot Out Breast Cancer has raised over £1.85 million to purchase life-saving diagnostic and treatment equipment for NHS breast units across England and Wales.
Events like Sharad Purnima Garba play a vital role in supporting this mission.
Boot Out Breast Cancer would like to thank everyone who attended, donated, and supported this year’s event. Together, we are bringing hope to families and funding the fight against breast cancer.
Contact
Boot Out Breast CancerContact
Linda Mulvey
+44 7507 248876
https://bootoutbreastcancer.org.uk
Linda Mulvey
+44 7507 248876
https://bootoutbreastcancer.org.uk
Categories