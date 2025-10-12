The Legend of Sleepy Hollow
Solana Beach, CA, October 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep presents a show with chilling story telling in this adaptation of Washington Irving’s The Legend of Sleepy Hollow by John Heimbuch in collaboration with Jon Ferguson as its next student production. In the quaint village of Sleepy Hollow, stories of wonder and strangeness surround the
legend of a mighty headless Hessian. When the humble schoolteacher Ichabod Crane vies for the hand of the beautiful Katrina Van Tassel, the townsfolk might protest, but it is ultimately the Horseman who will decide Ichabod’s fate.
Director Benjamin Cole. Assistant Director Benedict Heaps. Additional production staff includes Sound Designer, Jerson Rivas; Stage Manager, Kaylin Poblete; Production Intern, Milo Jared, and Lighting Designer, Liam Sullivan.
Featured in the cast are (Stewart Armstrong, Poway; Tirzah Cisneros, Mia Gascon, Julian; Mila Needleman, Encinitas; Alice Price, Carlsbad; Nicole Sample, Carlsbad; Harper Smith, Encinitas; and Phoebe Thomas, San Marcos.
Performances are October 16 through October 19th in North Coast Repertory Theatre’s Theatre School Studio Space: 985 Lomas Santa Fe Dr. Suite D, Solana Beach, CA 92075 with show times at 5:30pm October 16, 17, and 18, and 2pm October 18 and 19. Ticket prices are regularly $25.00 for adults and $12 for students, seniors, or active military. Please call the box office to reserve your tickets today: 858-481-1055.
legend of a mighty headless Hessian. When the humble schoolteacher Ichabod Crane vies for the hand of the beautiful Katrina Van Tassel, the townsfolk might protest, but it is ultimately the Horseman who will decide Ichabod’s fate.
Director Benjamin Cole. Assistant Director Benedict Heaps. Additional production staff includes Sound Designer, Jerson Rivas; Stage Manager, Kaylin Poblete; Production Intern, Milo Jared, and Lighting Designer, Liam Sullivan.
Featured in the cast are (Stewart Armstrong, Poway; Tirzah Cisneros, Mia Gascon, Julian; Mila Needleman, Encinitas; Alice Price, Carlsbad; Nicole Sample, Carlsbad; Harper Smith, Encinitas; and Phoebe Thomas, San Marcos.
Performances are October 16 through October 19th in North Coast Repertory Theatre’s Theatre School Studio Space: 985 Lomas Santa Fe Dr. Suite D, Solana Beach, CA 92075 with show times at 5:30pm October 16, 17, and 18, and 2pm October 18 and 19. Ticket prices are regularly $25.00 for adults and $12 for students, seniors, or active military. Please call the box office to reserve your tickets today: 858-481-1055.
Contact
North Coast Repertory TheatreContact
Nancy Richards
(858) 481-1055
http://www.northcoastrep.org
Nancy Richards
(858) 481-1055
http://www.northcoastrep.org
Categories