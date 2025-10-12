Disk Clean Pro App New Updates for Mac Users
A new Startup Manager, a more Efficient Engine, and a clean, intuitive interface are among the new updates.
Jaipur, India, October 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- One of the leading developers in the Software world, Systweak Software, has been providing solutions and apps to help its customers. This company has been developing software for all major OS platforms like Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS. It has recently updated Disk Clean Pro for Mac users, which will help users get a better experience after using this application.
“We have recently updated the Disk Clean Pro application for Mac users with loads of new features like Startup Manager, a more efficient scan engine, and a new, refreshed & intuitive interface. This Disk Cleaning app for Mac users can help clean junk files to recover storage space and improve the performance of the Mac. It also includes a duplicate file finder module to identify and remove duplicate files that unnecessarily occupy your valuable disk space,” said Mr. Parveen Khanna, Vice-President, Systweak Software.
Other significant highlights of Disk Clean Pro include:
Remove Junk and Temporary files.
Cleans System Logs and partial downloads.
Identify and remove duplicate files.
Scan and delete redundant and old files.
Removes browsing history, cookies, and traces from common browsers.
Manage Browser Extensions.
Remove large files, Mail attachments, old backups, and other unwanted files.
Manage Startup Apps. (Newly Added)
New improvised Scan Engine with an intuitive interface. (Newly Added)
Mr. Shrishail Rana, CEO, Founder, Systweak Software, further added, "We have always worked hard to develop software that will help our users to boost their productivity. Disk Clean Pro for Mac is one such app that optimizes the system with a few mouse clicks. The newly added Startup Manager will help users remove unwanted startup apps and improve the boot time of the system. With a new scan engine, users will be able to identify unwanted files quickly and with improved accuracy. The app is compatible with the latest macOS, delivering enhanced performance.
For more information on Disk Clean Pro, please visit the official Mac App Store.
https://apps.apple.com/us/app/disk-clean-pro/id1028314558?mt=12
About The Company: Systweak Software is a leading software development company based in Jaipur, India, with over 26 years of experience delivering innovative technology solutions. Specializing in security tools, cloud backup, PDF editor, data recovery software, Photography, PC optimization tools, and more, Systweak focuses on creating user-friendly products that enhance efficiency and productivity. Systweak has built a global presence, serving clients across North America, Europe, and various Asian countries.
Contact
Sudhir Sharma
+91-141-2243030
http://www.systweak.com
