Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "A Million Reasons to Be Angry - Only One to Love: A book about Mental Health, Childhood Trauma, and Faith"
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "A Million Reasons to Be Angry - Only One to Love – a book about mental health, childhood trauma, and faith" by Sean Loone.
Oxford, United Kingdom, October 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- About A Million Reasons to Be Angry - Only One to Love:
This is a powerful and heartfelt journey into the soul of a man who has lived through deep personal trauma yet discovered redemption in the most unexpected of places. In this spiritual memoir, Catholic deacon Sean Loone shares his moving life story, from a broken childhood filled with emotional wounds to a life of renewed purpose rooted in faith and love.
Combining honest recollections with reflections on mental health, literature, and Christian belief, Sean gently leads readers through moments of darkness and into the light of healing. Drawing inspiration from figures like Don Quixote and Bilbo Baggins, and anchored in the teachings of Christ, this book offers profound insights into the struggle to discover the "authentic self."
At its heart, this is a book about hope: the hope that comes when someone opens the door to your pain; the hope that arises from the kindness of a teacher; and the eternal hope found in God's unconditional love. With lyrical prose and courageous honesty, Sean Loone shows us that while there may be a million reasons to be angry at life, love is the only answer that heals.
For those grappling with their wounds, supporting someone through hardship, or seeking to deepen their understanding of faith and mental health, this book offers solace, guidance, and inspiration.
A Million Reasons to Be Angry - Only One to Love is available in multiple formats worldwide:
200 pages
Paperback: ISBN-13: 9781805880875 & 9781805880882
Dimensions: 13.97 x 1.17 x 21.59 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0FND6SQVS
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/AMREASONS
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2025
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
Categories