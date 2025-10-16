Author Maggie Fetzer’s New Book, "Cabin Whispers," is a Powerful Story That Follows a Young Woman’s Journey from Being Born Unwanted to a Life of Love and Fulfillment
Recent release “Cabin Whispers” from Page Publishing author Maggie Fetzer is a compelling novel that centers around Cloreese, a young woman who came into the world unwanted but finds love and connection in spite of her origins. As she grows older, Cloreese chooses to return that love to the world around her, and finds herself living a life so far removed from her humble beginnings.
Plymouth, OH, October 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Maggie Fetzer, a mother of three who lives with her husband in rural Ohio on a homestead they call Oak Ridge Ranch, has completed her new book, “Cabin Whispers”: a riveting and life-affirming tale of a young woman’s journey through life as she grows from an unwanted child to a kind, loving, and gifted woman whose life is shaped by her loving community.
“Life is so precious, but an unwanted baby is ever so tragic,” writes Fetzer. “To begin your life as an unwanted creation could fracture the purpose of your existence. But Cloreese Winford is brought into the realm of a bonded society that wants to love and to guide her. Her brilliance and aura are reflected upon every life that crosses her path. Cloreese is a gifted author with a heart of gold. A woman so easy to love is showering the world around her with an abundance of compassion and generosity.
“Follow a life born by a tragedy to a life grown in a covenant of love. A journey of society’s blessings being bestowed upon accepting hearts.”
Published by Page Publishing, Maggie Fetzer’s emotionally stirring tale will captivate readers as they follow along on Cloreese’s story, discovering how a compassionate individual can positively impact the lives of others, even when faced with a difficult past that many would let define them.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Cabin Whispers” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
