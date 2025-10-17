Author Shelli Hartsell’s New Book, "Country Kitty: A Cat's Life is Never Ordinary," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Young Cat Who Recounts a Year in Her Life on a Farm
Recent release “Country Kitty: A Cat's Life is Never Ordinary” from Page Publishing author Shelli Hartsell is a heartfelt story that centers around Belle, a cat who lives on a farm with her human family and all their many animals. As the seasons begin to change, Belle recounts all sorts of adventures she has with her family and friends, and the special events that each season brings.
Lancaster, SC, October 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Shelli Hartsell, who has a lifelong passion for animals, has completed her new book “Country Kitty: A Cat's Life is Never Ordinary”: a stirring tale of a cat who recounts the special moments shared with her human family on their farm throughout the year.
“A cat experiences the seasons of life as an adolescent, observing the wondrous world around her of both animals and humans,” writes Hartsell. “Each time of year brings its own joys, excitement, and oddities. While living on a farm, she shares her perspective of what is occurring.”
Published by Page Publishing, Shelli Hartsell’s riveting tale will captivate readers of all ages as they follow along on Belle’s adventure through a year in her life. With colorful artwork to help bring Hartsell’s story to life, “Country Kitty” is sure to delight young readers, inviting them to see the world through Belle’s eyes.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Country Kitty: A Cat's Life is Never Ordinary” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“A cat experiences the seasons of life as an adolescent, observing the wondrous world around her of both animals and humans,” writes Hartsell. “Each time of year brings its own joys, excitement, and oddities. While living on a farm, she shares her perspective of what is occurring.”
Published by Page Publishing, Shelli Hartsell’s riveting tale will captivate readers of all ages as they follow along on Belle’s adventure through a year in her life. With colorful artwork to help bring Hartsell’s story to life, “Country Kitty” is sure to delight young readers, inviting them to see the world through Belle’s eyes.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Country Kitty: A Cat's Life is Never Ordinary” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories