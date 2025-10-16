Author Carl Fuller’s New Book, "To Catch a Cloud," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Young Boy Named Buddy Who Dreams of What It Would be Like to Catch a Cloud
Recent release “To Catch a Cloud” from Covenant Books author Carl Fuller is a captivating story of a young boy named Buddy, who is curious about clouds and what it would be like to catch one. Determined to achieve this goal, Buddy thinks up all sorts of ways he might be able to catch clouds on his own, and sets out to do so.
Partlow, VA, October 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Carl Fuller, an accountant who currently lives in a rural part of Spotsylvania County, Virginia, has completed his new book, “To Catch a Cloud”: riveting story of a young boy’s attempts to catch a cloud to keep as his own.
“Have you ever looked up at the sky, watched the clouds, saw that some looked like your pets, or the animals at the zoo, or wondered what it would be like to reach up and catch one?” writes Fuller. “This story is about a young boy named Buddy who did just that using his imagination.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Carl Fuller’s new book will captivate readers as they follow along on Buddy’s adventures to finally catch an ever elusive cloud. With colorful artwork to help bring Fuller’s story to life, “To Catch a Cloud” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making it a beloved and imaginative addition to any family library.
Readers can purchase “To Catch a Cloud” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
