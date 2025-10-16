Author Carl Fuller’s New Book, "To Catch a Cloud," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Young Boy Named Buddy Who Dreams of What It Would be Like to Catch a Cloud

Recent release “To Catch a Cloud” from Covenant Books author Carl Fuller is a captivating story of a young boy named Buddy, who is curious about clouds and what it would be like to catch one. Determined to achieve this goal, Buddy thinks up all sorts of ways he might be able to catch clouds on his own, and sets out to do so.