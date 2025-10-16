Author Thomas Odom’s New Book, "Of Pains and Praises," is a Powerful Series of Poems That Follows the Author’s Journey to Rediscover His Faith and Connection to the Lord
Recent release “Of Pains and Praises” from Covenant Books author Thomas Odom is a stirring collection of poems that centers around the author’s path to reconnect to the Lord and embrace his faith. From finding healing from illness to becoming a preacher, Odom’s journey is a testament to the strength that faith can have in transforming lives.
Eros, LA, October 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Thomas Odom, a poet and preacher from West Monroe, Louisiana, who has rededicated his life to Christ after being healed of a lifelong illness, has completed his new book, “Of Pains and Praises”: a stirring account told through poetic prose that explores how the author rediscovered his faith in life and God’s calling for him.
“Of Pains and Praises” is a collection of poems written throughout the journey of Thomas Odom as he embarked on the path to finding his faith. They highlight the struggles that were overcome in the deliverance and love of God, as well as the impact the presence of the Lord has left on his heart.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Thomas Odom’s new book is a poignant and thought-provoking series that is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, highlighting the incredible transformative power that faith can have.
Deeply personal and candid, “Of Pains and Praises” serves as a tribute to God’s incredible healing love, offering a gentle push for readers to open themselves up to the Lord.
Readers can purchase “Of Pains and Praises” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
