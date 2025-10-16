Author Thomas Odom’s New Book, "Of Pains and Praises," is a Powerful Series of Poems That Follows the Author’s Journey to Rediscover His Faith and Connection to the Lord

Recent release “Of Pains and Praises” from Covenant Books author Thomas Odom is a stirring collection of poems that centers around the author’s path to reconnect to the Lord and embrace his faith. From finding healing from illness to becoming a preacher, Odom’s journey is a testament to the strength that faith can have in transforming lives.