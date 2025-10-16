E.A. Maruggi’s New Book, "The Corkscrew Caper," Follows an Italian Detective as He Investigates a Case of Arson, Murder, and Missing Valuable Corkscrews
Hilton, NY, October 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author E.A. Maruggi, who resides in Hilton, New York, with his wife, Carolyn, and their two cats, has completed his most recent book, “The Corkscrew Caper: An Alberto Giovanni Bianco Mystery”: a gripping crime thriller that follows private investigator Alberto Bianco as he dives into his latest case involving a dead businessman and his missing collection of valuable corkscrews.
E. A. Maruggi, PhD, is a second-generation Italian American, whose career experience has included aerospace engineering at General Dynamics Corporation and post-secondary education at Rochester Institute of Technology, Rochester, New York. He is a professor emeritus from RIT, having chaired programs for hearing impaired students for twenty-one years. For fifteen years, he wrote a monthly column for a local Italian American newspaper and, from 1980 to 1981, he was a Rotary International Fellow who studied and conducted research in Italy. The author is also a winemaker who operates a private winery under the “Bel Lago” label.
“Set in the southern city of Taranto, thirty-year-old rookie private investigator, Alberto Bianco, is called to investigate a series of crimes caused by a fire at the villa of Franco Bollo, a well-known Italian businessman, casino owner, and antique corkscrew collector,” writes Dr. Maruggi. “With Bollo and his live-in girlfriend dead in the fire and valuable corkscrews missing from Bollo’s collection, Alberto is given the job of untangling a case of arson, murder, and theft. He looks for advice from a crusty retired detective and asks his boss, Chief Inspector Casarotto, for an intern, Paolo Marino, to help him with the case. Alberto knows he is getting somewhere when an attempt is made on his life. Learning that a prime suspect has fled to the United States, Alberto partners with Detective Terry Mooney of the Boston Police Department, and the chase is on.”
Published by Fulton Books, E.A. Maruggi’s book will captivate readers as they follow along on Alberto Bianco’s latest mystery, with suspense and shocking truths lurking around every corner. But as the dangers of this case become more apparent, will Alberto take his family’s advice and leave behind his profession, or continue on his path of becoming one of the world’s top private investigators?
Readers who wish to experience this spellbinding work can purchase “The Corkscrew Caper: An Alberto Giovanni Bianco Mystery” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
