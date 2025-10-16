Heather Snodgrass’s New Book, "A Love Letter to Reading," is a Gripping Novel That Follows an Assassin Whose Life is Forever Changed When She Discovers a Love for Reading
Dacono, CO, October 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Heather Snodgrass, who attended the American Academy of Dramatic Arts and currently resides in Colorado with her husband and dogs, has completed her most recent book, “A Love Letter to Reading”: a compelling tale that explores an assassin’s change of heart when her life is changed through her love of reading, causing her to work against her employer to save her latest target.
“Scorpion, a master assassin, has a song for every target,” writes Snodgrass. “Years of training and calculated kills have formulated her style—both fashionable and deadly. She unlocks a new world for herself when she discovers a love for reading. A new target sends her into a fit of discovery, leading her to a book club that changes her life, as well as those closest to her. However, it’s not always the change she would have chosen, and she must do what is necessary to stop the people she works for, who happen to be her family, before they get to her.”
Published by Fulton Books, Heather Snodgrass’s book is an exploration of intriguing characters in an exciting and dubious environment that spotlights how complex the human spirit really is and how various arts bring out the best in everyone. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “A Love Letter to Reading” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “A Love Letter to Reading” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
