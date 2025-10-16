Steven A. Snyder’s New Book, "The Adventures of Skeezics the Duck," is a Heartfelt Story of a Duck Who Runs the Barnyard with the Help of His Other Animal Friends
Logansport, IN, October 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Steven A. Snyder, a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who works as an addiction counselor, has completed his most recent book, “The Adventures of Skeezics the Duck”: a riveting tale inspired by the author’s upbringing in north-central Indiana that centers around a duck who has deemed himself the boss of the barnyard and works to keep everyone in line and happy.
“Skeezics the duck thinks he is the king of the barnyard,” writes Snyder. “He, along with Skipper the dog, patrols the barnyard and garden, guarding them from insects and other birds and animals who would dare endanger their kingdom. Read how they deal with Gregory Groundhog, Robert Rabbit, Carl and Connie Crow, Zeke the Rooster, Henrietta Hen, Frank Fox, and many other animals with which they come in contact. Read how Skeezics and Skipper save little Sis when she got lost in the cornfield. You will get to know all the animals as if you were there with them.”
Published by Fulton Books, Steven A. Snyder’s book will transport readers back to a time of innocence, when today’s stress and turmoil were never thought of, and when caring for each other and self-reliance were the norm, not the exception.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Adventures of Skeezics the Duck” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
