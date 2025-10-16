John Whitlinger & Tom Sarsfield’s New Book, "Remarkable Recreation Tennis: A Definitive Guide for Players and Coaches," Aims to Help Readers Improve Their Tennis Game
Sunnyvale, CA, October 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books authors John Whitlinger, a member of the Stanford Athletic Hall of Fame who is regarded as one of the leading tennis teaching professionals in the country, and Tom Sarsfield, longtime Stanford and RSPA Elite teaching professional who is the managing director and proprietor of the Whitlinger and Sarsfield Tennis recreation program, have released their book, “Remarkable Recreation Tennis: A Definitive Guide for Players and Coaches”: a comprehensive resource that offers expert tips and strategies designed to help players and coaches elevate their game by enhancing their practice techniques and overall perfomance on the court.
“People learn by doing. The best instructors guide their students by setting up exercises or drills that allow them to understand concepts and develop their skills. However, there is not one way to hit a tennis ball, nor is there one way to guide your students. Everybody learns differently, and every instructor has their own style of ‘teaching’,” write Whitlinger and Sarsfield.
“Practice with a purpose. This book will give the recreational player guidance on their practice time or match play to improve their techniques and tactical decisions on the court. Some players only like to play matches, and other players only like to rally. Ideally, you should strike a balance between the two. Beginning players will start out with a lot of practice time focusing on technique, and intermediate to advanced players will lean more toward match play focusing on strategy and tactics. Either way, after the initial warmup, there should be a challenge or goal for your practice time or match play. The challenge should be either cooperative or competitive.”
Published by Fulton Books, John Whitlinger & Tom Sarsfield’s book draws on the authors' seventy-plus years of combined experience with tennis camps, PE classes, clinics, and group and private lessons to provide the ultimate resource for anyone, novices and masters alike, looking to level up their tennis game.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Remarkable Recreation Tennis: A Definitive Guide for Players and Coaches” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
