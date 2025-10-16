Jason Retherford’s New Book, "The Adventures of Chocolate-Face Chase," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Young Boy’s Attempt to Break Into a Chocolate Factory
Reedsville, PA, October 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Jason Retherford, who resides in rural Pennsylvania with his family, where he enjoys attending church, coaching youth sports, being a soccer referee, and spending time with his family, has completed his most recent book, “The Adventures of Chocolate-Face Chase”: a riveting story that follows a young boy who is drawn by the smell of the nearby magical chocolate factory and finally decides to break in to find the ultimate chocolate treasure.
“With the smell of that sweet chocolatey goodness in the air, Chase could hardly control himself any longer,” writes Retherford. “Chocolate-Face Chase knew today was the day he would sneak into the factory in search of the magical concoctions he had heard stories and whispers of countless times before.
“Armed with only a map and his incurable love for chocolate, Chase worked up the courage to venture to the factory. Now this was no ordinary factory. It was defended like a castle from the times of knights, wizards, and dragons! Located inside, protecting his creations, was Simon Sweettooth, who looked more like one of those wild-eyed wizards than a maker of delicious chocolates.
“How will Chocolate-Face Chase make his way through the labyrinth of dark corridors and countless supply of enormous wooden doors to find his sweet reward?”
Published by Fulton Books, Jason Retherford’s book came to be after years of telling stories about his son and the adventures he would send him on, leading to him eventually putting pen to paper. With colorful illustrations to help bring Retherford’s story to life, “The Adventures of Chocolate-Face Chase” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making it a perfect tale for fellow chocolate lovers and fans of whimsical adventures.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “The Adventures of Chocolate-Face Chase” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
