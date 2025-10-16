Magenta C. Bora’s Newly Released "What’s Behind the Veil?" is a Transformative Guide for Women Seeking to Heal from Childhood Trauma
“What’s Behind the Veil?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Magenta C. Bora empowers women to unmask hidden pain, confront unresolved childhood wounds, and embark on a journey of self-discovery and healing that positively impacts their families and future generations.
New York, NY, October 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “What’s Behind the Veil?”: a compelling nonfiction guide that addresses the lingering effects of childhood trauma on adult women. “What’s Behind the Veil?” is the creation of published author, Magenta C. Bora, a minister and spiritual teacher dedicated to helping women uncover and heal childhood wounds. Since beginning her ministry in 2018, she has combined personal experience as a mother and grandmother with spiritual insight to guide women in confronting unresolved trauma. Her debut book, What’s Behind the Veil?, empowers readers to unmask hidden pain, embrace self-discovery, and find healing from past experiences that shape their adult lives.
Bora shares, “This book is a nonfiction book intended to be the voice of all the little girls who were taught to wear masks at a tender age. Those masks carry over to adulthood. The masks that the little girls wear bring many tears, pain, and disappointments. The purpose of this book is to bring healing to all those wounded little girls who are adult women now.
We, as women, need to have that tenacity to want healing; and healing within ourselves will, in turn, bring healing for our children and families.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Magenta C. Bora’s new book encourages women to embrace vulnerability, confront the past, and reclaim their lives through spiritual and emotional restoration.
Consumers can purchase “What’s Behind the Veil?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “What’s Behind the Veil?” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Bora shares, “This book is a nonfiction book intended to be the voice of all the little girls who were taught to wear masks at a tender age. Those masks carry over to adulthood. The masks that the little girls wear bring many tears, pain, and disappointments. The purpose of this book is to bring healing to all those wounded little girls who are adult women now.
We, as women, need to have that tenacity to want healing; and healing within ourselves will, in turn, bring healing for our children and families.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Magenta C. Bora’s new book encourages women to embrace vulnerability, confront the past, and reclaim their lives through spiritual and emotional restoration.
Consumers can purchase “What’s Behind the Veil?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “What’s Behind the Veil?” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories