Author Steven Gill’s Newly Released "Remade: Another Amazing Grace Story..." is a Powerful Memoir That Reveals How the Author’s Faith Saved Him from Destruction
“Remade: Another Amazing Grace Story...” from Christian Faith Publishing author Steven Gill is an emotionally stirring account that chronicles the author’s life as he faces turbulent times, leading to a reunion with Christ that sets him back on his rightful path. Deeply personal, Gill shares his story in the hopes of helping others return to God to help guide them through life’s trials.
Seattle, WA, October 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Remade: Another Amazing Grace Story...”: a poignant and impactful look at how the author’s faith helped to guide him from a path of destruction towards a path of righteousness and healing. “Remade: Another Amazing Grace Story...” is the creation of published author Steven Gill.
“In writing this book, I wanted to stay as close to the reality of the Christian experience as I could, not offering a lot of teachings, strategies, and formulas,” shares Gill. “The problem with that is we are all as different from each other as snowflakes, and that is how the Lord approaches every person who comes to Him. He knows who we are in all of our individual intricacies and details. Where we need loving, He loves. Where we need instruction and discipline, He does so. And by it, He makes us into the men and women of God that He wants and needs us to be.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Steven Gill’s new book is a thought-provoking account that will help to remind readers of the incredible power that God can have over one’s life, so long as they are willing to open themselves up to his influence and love just as the author once was.
View a synopsis of “Remade: Another Amazing Grace Story...” on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase “Remade: Another Amazing Grace Story...” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Remade: Another Amazing Grace Story...”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
