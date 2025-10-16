Linda Borruso’s Newly Released "Bucky the Unicorn Deer" is an Inspiring and Heartwarming Children’s Book About Friendship, Trust, and the Resilience of Nature
“Bucky the Unicorn Deer” from Christian Faith Publishing author Linda Borruso is a touching story that follows the bond between a young deer named Bucky and the author, teaching children lessons about compassion, caring for wildlife, and the beauty of trusting relationships.
New York, NY, October 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Bucky the Unicorn Deer”: a captivating and educational children’s book that celebrates the connection between humans and wildlife. “Bucky the Unicorn Deer” is the creation of published author, Linda Borruso, originally from the East Coast, who moved to Southern California in her twenties to embrace the vibrant culture of surfers, beaches, and sunny days. She spent forty years working in the film industry in Los Angeles before returning to the East Coast for family. Now living in rural Connecticut, her fascination with wildlife and observing animal interactions inspired her to write a children’s book.
Linda shares, “The inspiration for this children’s story came from a real deer with one antler I named Bucky. He appeared at my home on a cold, blustery winter day in rural Connecticut. Emaciated, with all of his ribs showing and a broken rear ankle, it was obvious he was struggling to survive. Without human intervention, this small, young deer was not going to live through the winter.
I bought bags of deer food to feed him but quickly realized he was being chased off by the other deer who came to eat as well. Now, whenever Bucky came to eat I stood outside in the cold as he ate. The other deer stepped back or ran away but Bucky knew I was protecting him as he ate his fill.
In a short amount of time, he grew to trust me, learning his name and my face. Finally, through nutritious food, he was gaining some weight, as you can see in the photo, and his rear ankle began to heal. Our friendship bonded us but he still remains wild and free.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Linda Borruso’s new book offers children a heartfelt tale of empathy, patience, and the importance of caring for the natural world.
Consumers can purchase “Bucky the Unicorn Deer” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Bucky the Unicorn Deer,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
