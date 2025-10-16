Calvin Adams and Rochelle Bowser’s Newly Released "Prayers That Move the Heart of God" is an Uplifting Guide Designed to Inspire Spiritual Growth
“Prayers That Move the Heart of God” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Calvin Adams and Rochelle Bowser is a transformative devotional that encourages readers to surrender their hearts to God, embrace His guidance, and experience the abundant life He intends for them.
Mather, CA, October 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Prayers That Move the Heart of God,” a motivational and spiritually enriching book that empowers readers to align their lives with God’s will through intentional prayer and reflection, is the creation of published authors, Calvin Adams and Rochelle Bowser.
Adams and Bowser share, “We hope this inspirational book has ignited a fire in your spirit to seek the spiritual tune-up we all need and desire as God’s greatest asset—His people. The only way we are truly going to change on the inside is by giving God the steering wheels of our hearts and letting Him manage our lives on a daily basis. God loves us and creates us to glorify Him and also to allow our life to shine for Him through His presence shining in and through our spirit. Our lives on this earth are nothing but a vapor compared to eternity, so seek God, live your life to the fullest, and stop settling for less by holding on to that wounded spirit that God is totally against. God created you to shine daily and not to live a defeated and miserable life, so seek the blessed life He so earnestly desires for you to have. God bless you and stay encouraged as you seek the road that leads to change and victory. See you at the top!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Calvin Adams and Rochelle Bowser’s new book provides practical guidance, encouragement, and prayerful insights to help readers cultivate a victorious and faith-filled life.
Consumers can purchase “Prayers That Move the Heart of God” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Prayers That Move the Heart of God”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
