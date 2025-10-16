Dr. Ralph J. Hughes’s Newly Released "The Thinking Leader" is a Practical and Inspiring Guide for Developing Servant and Transformational Leadership Skills
“The Thinking Leader: Effective Lessons For Everyday Leadership” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Ralph J. Hughes is a comprehensive resource for leaders at all levels, offering actionable strategies to build engaged, high-performing teams while fostering empathy, empowerment, and meaningful workplace relationships.
Miramar, FL, October 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Thinking Leader: Effective Lessons For Everyday Leadership”: a practical and inspiring guide for leaders seeking to elevate their impact. “The Thinking Leader: Effective Lessons For Everyday Leadership” is the creation of published author, Dr. Ralph J. Hughes, an inspirational speaker, leadership trainer, author, professor, and retired senior federal law enforcement officer. From Harlem, NYC, he formerly ran a leadership consulting company and taught higher education for over 15 years at the University of Phoenix. He has trained thousands through lectures, seminars, and workshops on leadership, organizational behavior, and criminal justice. Holding a doctorate in strategic leadership, a master’s in organizational leadership, and a bachelor’s in business management, Dr. Hughes also hosts the “LEAD with Dr. Ralph Hughes” podcast and focuses on servant and transformational leadership.
Dr. Hughes shares, “Do you want to learn what it takes to be a real leader?
Are you already in a leadership position and want to improve significantly?
If so, this book will help you succeed like never before!
Dr. Hughes’ book is a call to action for leaders at all levels to cultivate a mindset of service, empathy, and empowerment.
—Dr. Daryl Green, Dean of Langston University School of Business, Expert Management Strategist, and author of Breaking Organizational Ties: How to Have a More Fulfilled Life in Your Current Job
This book provides you with the content and perspective you need to become your employees’ favorite boss and most inspirational leader in an environment where employee satisfaction, engagement, and well-being take center stage.
—Paul Falcone, former CHRO of Nickelodeon and bestselling author of The Paul Falcone Workplace Leadership Series (HarperCollins Leadership)
Dr. Hughes explains how to build committed, engaged employees through the correct use of positive leadership behaviors that produce high-performance, satisfied employees who want to stay with the leader and the organization.
—Dr. Bruce E. Winston, PhD, author of Biblical Principles of Leading and Managing Employees and Biblical Principles of Hiring and Developing Employees (Palgrave Macmillan)
This book provides insights that challenge conventional leadership practices, encouraging leaders to think differently and drive meaningful change.
—Lisa I. Perez, SPHR, SHRM-SCP, founder of the National Management Training Week, and USA Today best-selling author of The Complete Management Makeover: Transforming the Human in Human Resources
This book is packed with practical strategies that not only help you recognize your leadership potential but also empower you to connect with others on a deeper emotional level.
—Geraldine Hogan, former teacher, licensed attorney, retired judge, TEDx speaker, and author of Career Moves for Teachers and Other Professionals: Strategies for a Successful Job Change
Dr. Hughes does a masterful job of identifying key leadership practices and behaviors that are essential for effective leadership.
—Dr. Richard Mark Fowler V, leadership coach and author of The Blueprint to Successful School Leadership”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Ralph J. Hughes’s new book provides actionable lessons to inspire, guide, and transform leaders at every stage of their journey.
Consumers can purchase “The Thinking Leader: Effective Lessons For Everyday Leadership” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Thinking Leader: Effective Lessons For Everyday Leadership,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
