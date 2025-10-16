Cinderella Robertson Hall’s Newly Released "Annie the Ant" is a Delightful Children’s Tale with Meaningful Life Lessons
“Annie the Ant” from Christian Faith Publishing author Cinderella Robertson Hall is a charming children’s story that teaches the importance of faith, respect, hard work, and preparation for the future.
Murfreesboro, TN, October 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Annie the Ant”: a heartwarming children’s book that combines engaging storytelling with valuable lessons about faith, family, and responsibility. “Annie the Ant” is the creation of published author, Cinderella Robertson Hall, who was born into poverty in Kentucky as one of ten siblings. A U.S. Army veteran and retired Civil Servant, she has traveled widely and lived across multiple states as well as overseas in Germany. In addition to her roots in Kentucky, she has called Florida, Arizona, California, Oklahoma, Texas, Virginia, New Mexico, Alabama, and Georgia home. Recently, she and her husband settled in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
Cinderella Robertson Hall shares, “Annie the Ant is a story about respecting one’s parents, honoring God and others, and understanding the value of working hard and planning for the future.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cinderella Robertson Hall’s new book is an inspiring resource for parents and educators to share timeless biblical values with children in an entertaining way.
Consumers can purchase “Annie the Ant” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Annie the Ant”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
