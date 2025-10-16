M. D. Lacey’s Newly Released "From the Air Force to France, with Love" is a Heartfelt Tale of Faith, Family, and Unexpected Romance
“From the Air Force to France, with Love” from Christian Faith Publishing author M. D. Lacey is an inspiring novel that blends the discipline of military life with the unpredictability of love, trust, and following God’s guidance.
Seffner, FL, October 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “From the Air Force to France, with Love”: a compelling and faith-driven story of second chances and discovering God’s plan in unexpected places. “From the Air Force to France, with Love” is the creation of published author, M. D. Lacey, who began writing during her twelfth year in the air force. Writing became a therapeutic activity that let her talk about her life as a woman in the military. She believes God has showed her so many things to share with others and knows writing is the way to go. Other than writing, she enjoys building things with wood, traveling, volunteering with various veterans’ organizations, helping at church, and hanging out with her family.
M. D. Lacey shares, “After retiring from the air force after twenty-five years of service, Major Denise Terry is finally going on her long-awaited retirement vacation to France. Accompanying her is her busybody Aunt Cookie and her easygoing twins, Ava and Aaron. Before leaving, Denise realizes she has to put some things to rest so she can let go and let God for the rest of her life. She knows God protected her so far and will continue to do so if she just listens to His voice.
While enjoying the sights and sounds of the new culture, Denise meets Xavier while shopping at the local corner store. A by-chance meeting was only supposed to be a one-time encounter, but that changed after Aunt Cookie heard about him.
Surrounded by all the newness can be too much too soon for someone who’s used to rules and regulations. Denial becomes too easy when listening to what God is telling her. His words become blurred when she doesn’t know if it’s what she wants.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, M. D. Lacey’s new book is an engaging narrative of faith, healing, and the courage to embrace new beginnings.
Consumers can purchase “From the Air Force to France, with Love” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “From the Air Force to France, with Love”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
