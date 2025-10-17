Charles Hill’s Newly Released "Tripod: The Small Shabby Carousel Pony" is a Charming Children’s Tale with Timeless Lessons on Kindness and Humility
“Tripod: The Small Shabby Carousel Pony” from Christian Faith Publishing author Charles Hill is a heartwarming story that teaches young readers about selflessness, gratitude, and the beauty of a humble spirit.
Fitzgerald, GA, October 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Tripod: The Small Shabby Carousel Pony”: a delightful children’s narrative filled with important life lessons. “Tripod: The Small Shabby Carousel Pony” is the creation of published author, Charles Hill, a retired military officer and teacher. He is a father and grandfather and resides with his family in southwest Georgia. His interests include military history research and amateur archaeology. Tripod is his first children’s book.
Hill shares, “Tripod is a tale about humility, neglect, selflessness, gratitude, and reward. A small shabby carousel pony is overshadowed by magnificent companion beasts. Humble but very kind, he cares about others more than himself, and his selflessness is mightily appreciated.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Charles Hill’s new book is a touching addition to children’s literature, offering families an engaging story that emphasizes the power of kindness and the rewards of putting others first.
Consumers can purchase “Tripod: The Small Shabby Carousel Pony” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Tripod: The Small Shabby Carousel Pony”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
