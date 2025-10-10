Ingram Insurance Group Opens New Dayton Location, Strengthening Service to Families, Investors, and Local Businesses
Ingram Insurance Group, an independent agency, has opened its new office at 733 Salem Avenue in Dayton. Founded in 2017, the firm provides home, auto, rental property, business, and life insurance across Ohio. “We’re thrilled to plant permanent roots here,” said owner Ryan Ingram. The location anchors the revitalized Salem Business Corridor, reinforcing the agency’s commitment to local families and entrepreneurs.
Dayton, OH, October 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Ingram Insurance Group, an independent insurance agency based in Dayton, has officially opened the doors of its new office at 733 Salem Avenue. This milestone marks another step in the company’s steady expansion since its founding in 2017 and underscores its dedication to protecting families, real estate investors, and entrepreneurs throughout Ohio.
Unlike captive agencies, Ingram Insurance Group works with a wide network of highly rated carriers, enabling the agency to tailor coverage in home, auto, rental property, business, and life insurance. This approach offers clients more flexibility, competitive pricing, and personalized protection.
“Our team is thrilled to establish a permanent home base in Dayton,” said Ryan Ingram, Owner of Ingram Insurance Group. “From safeguarding family homes to structuring coverage for investment properties and small businesses, we’ve always placed our clients first. Having a physical office here allows us to stay even closer to the community we serve.”
The new office sits in the center of the Salem Business Corridor, a district undergoing significant revitalization thanks to millions of dollars in infrastructure investment and development incentives from the City of Dayton. “Every day we’re here, we witness the transformation happening along Salem Avenue,” Ingram added. “It’s energizing to be part of a neighborhood that’s on the rise.”
Beyond insurance, Ingram Insurance Group remains active in supporting local entrepreneurs, investors, and community initiatives. While embracing technology, the agency emphasizes the importance of personal relationships.
“Digital tools are valuable, but nothing replaces the trust that comes from working with a real advisor,” Ingram said. “Our role is to advocate for our clients and ensure they’re confident about the coverage protecting their future.”
For details about Ingram Insurance Group or to request a free quote, visit www.insuredbyingram.com or call (937) 741-5100.
Ryan Ingram
937-741-5100
www.insuredbyingram.com
