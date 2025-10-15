Everlasting Smiles: William Ma DMD Brings Patented Pinhole Surgical Technique® to Treat Gum Recession Without Stitches or Grafts
Trained and certified by Dr. John Chao, creator of the Pinhole Surgical Technique®, Dr. Ma delivers a gentle, minimally invasive gum restoration completed in just one visit.
Palm Beach Gardens, FL, October 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Everlasting Smiles, led by Dr. William Ma, DMD, proudly announces the introduction of Pinhole Gum Rejuvenation®, a revolutionary one-visit treatment for gum recession that requires no stitches, scalpels, or grafts.
Certified by Dr. John Chao, the inventor of the patented Pinhole Surgical Technique®, Dr. Ma and his Everlasting Smiles team now provide Palm Beach Gardens patients with a gentle, minimally invasive option to restore gum health and confidence.
Gum recession affects nearly half of adults and can lead to tooth sensitivity, weakened roots, and eventual tooth loss if untreated. Traditional gum grafting can be uncomfortable and involve lengthy recovery periods. The Pinhole Surgical Technique® transforms this experience, allowing patients to correct receding gums comfortably in a single visit — often with immediate cosmetic improvement.
“Many people live with gum recession simply because they fear painful surgery,” said Dr. Ma. “With the Pinhole Gum Rejuvenation® method, we can treat multiple teeth at once, restore a healthy smile, and get patients back to their normal routines right away — all without incisions or sutures.”
The procedure involves making a tiny pinhole in the gum tissue above the affected area and using specialized instruments to gently reposition the gums. The result is a natural, rejuvenated gum line that not only enhances appearance but also protects against future recession.
Everlasting Smiles is one of the few certified providers in the Palm Beach Gardens area trained directly under Dr. Chao in Pasadena, CA — giving local patients access to world-class expertise right in their community.
In addition to gum rejuvenation, Everlasting Smiles offers a full spectrum of dental services, including teeth whitening, veneers, Invisalign®, cosmetic restorations, and workers’ compensation dental care for patients recovering from workplace injuries.
About Everlasting Smiles: William Ma DMD
Located in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, Everlasting Smiles is dedicated to providing comprehensive, compassionate dental care for patients of all ages. Dr. William Ma and his skilled team combine advanced technology with personalized treatment to ensure optimal oral health and lasting smiles.
Contact Information
Everlasting Smiles: William Ma DMD
4397 Northlake Blvd., Suite 202
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
(561) 622-8013
https://www.everlastingsmiles.com
