Emerald Coast Marriage Highlights the Rise of Hybrid Beach Elopements on Florida’s Emerald Coast
Emerald Coast Marriage spotlights the rise of hybrid beach elopements—intimate in-person ceremonies shared live with loved ones worldwide. Offering elegant, stress-free packages, the Florida-based company welcomes couples to bring their own streaming devices and provides guidance for lighting and setup. Serving Santa Rosa Beach, Destin, 30A, and beyond, Emerald Coast Marriage makes modern destination weddings simple and inclusive.
The company, known for its elegant and stress-free beach elopements along Florida’s Gulf Coast, now makes it easier than ever for couples to integrate streaming or recording devices into their seaside ceremony setup.
The Rise of Hybrid Weddings
According to WeddingWire’s 2024 Newlywed Report, nearly 62% of couples incorporated a live-streaming component into their wedding. What began as a pandemic workaround has become a lasting cultural shift, allowing couples to celebrate with guests who can’t travel due to distance, health, or budget.
“Today’s couples value intimacy, connection, and affordability,” said Lindsey Caldwell, Founder of Emerald Coast Marriage. “Our wedding packages start at just $700, making it possible for couples to have an unforgettable destination experience in person while still including loved ones from anywhere through simple live-streaming or video options.”
A Modern Take on the Destination Elopement
Emerald Coast Marriage’s beach elopement packages are designed to help couples focus on what matters most: the moment itself. The company welcomes couples who wish to bring their own streaming equipment—such as phones, tablets, tripods, or compact cameras—to share their ceremony in real time.
Beach ceremony spaces are thoughtfully arranged to make it simple for couples to capture or broadcast their vows if they choose. The Emerald Coast Marriage team can offer guidance or recommendations to help ensure ideal lighting, sound, and camera placement.
“We often see couples setting up a tablet or small tripod so their parents or friends can watch live,” Lindsey Caldwell added. “We love supporting that. It’s a beautiful way to connect generations and keep families close, even from miles away.”
Couples can choose from several breathtaking locations along Florida’s Emerald Coast, including Santa Rosa Beach, Destin, 30A, Fort Walton, and Panama City Beach, with flexible packages tailored for elopements and intimate gatherings.
A Lasting Trend in Intimate Celebrations
Industry experts predict that hybrid weddings will continue to rise. An Eventify 2024 report noted that 80% of event planners believe hybrid formats “increase reach and emotional connection,” proving that small weddings can still have a big impact.
For couples who want a laid-back beach ceremony that’s elegant, inclusive, and easily shareable, Florida’s Emerald Coast is quickly becoming the top choice.
About Emerald Coast Marriage
Emerald Coast Marriage is a Florida-based elopement and full-scale wedding planning company specializing in intimate, oceanfront ceremonies along the state’s picturesque Emerald Coast. The company manages every detail—from permits and officiants to florals and photography—so couples can simply arrive and say “I do.” Focused on simplicity, elegance, and connection, Emerald Coast Marriage helps couples craft effortless seaside celebrations that feel personal, beautiful, and timeless.
Lindsey Caldwell
850-583-6334
www.ecmbeach.com/
Seaside Wedding Ceremony Setup on Florida’s Emerald Coast
A beautifully arranged beachfront ceremony space in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida—complete with white chairs, natural greenery, and a driftwood arch overlooking the Gulf of Mexico. This image captures the serene elegance and simplicity of Emerald Coast Marriage’s intimate elopements.
Romantic Beach Elopement on Florida’s Emerald Coast
A newlywed couple shares a joyful moment beneath a floral arch adorned with bright coral and pink blooms on the white sands of the Emerald Coast.
Coastal Ceremony Setup with Lush Floral Aisle Decor
Rows of white chairs and colorful floral arrangements line a pristine beach overlooking the turquoise waters of Florida’s Emerald Coast.