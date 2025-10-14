Hemanext Inc. Awarded $2.9M NIH Grant to Advance Clinical Initiatives in the United States

Hemanext Inc has been awarded a three-year Small Business Innovation Research Grant (SBIR) Phase II for a project titled, “Efficacy of Hypoxic Red Blood Cells Processed with the Hemanext ONE® System in Patients with Sickle Cell Anemia,” to support and strengthen the clinical efforts of hypoxically stored red blood cells (HRBC) in the United States.