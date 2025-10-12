Affordable Skies Launches Inaugural Advisory Council to Amplify Travelers’ Voices in U.S. Aviation Policy

Affordable Skies, a fast-growing nonprofit advocating for affordable and accountable air travel, has launched its inaugural Advisory Council to strengthen travelers’ voices in U.S. aviation policy. The seven-member council brings expertise across aviation, law, business, and communications to guide national advocacy as the organization surpasses 4,700 members and expands its influence in Washington.