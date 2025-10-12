Affordable Skies Launches Inaugural Advisory Council to Amplify Travelers’ Voices in U.S. Aviation Policy
Affordable Skies, a fast-growing nonprofit advocating for affordable and accountable air travel, has launched its inaugural Advisory Council to strengthen travelers’ voices in U.S. aviation policy. The seven-member council brings expertise across aviation, law, business, and communications to guide national advocacy as the organization surpasses 4,700 members and expands its influence in Washington.
Washington, DC, October 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Affordable Skies, a fast-growing national nonprofit fighting to make air travel more affordable, transparent, and accountable to the public, today announced the formation of its first Advisory Council, a strategic step toward amplifying public influence in aviation decision-making in Washington.
The seven-member council brings together leaders in aviation, law, business, and communications to guide the organization’s national advocacy efforts.
Barry McFadden - Aviation professional and attorney with expertise bridging law and industry;
Amy (Key) Camp - Strategic communications leader experienced in shaping national narratives;
Kevin Goff - Creative director with two decades of experience leading global consumer campaigns;
Michael Corcoran - Aviation strategist specializing in route planning, ATC operations, and policy analysis;
David Francis - Pilot and attorney with dual expertise in aviation and law;
Charles Kush III - Board advisor and governance leader with a record of driving growth and accountability;
Rodney Johnson – Aerospace recruiter and pilot records manager with experience in airline operations and pilot scheduling.
“The Advisory Council brings deep expertise to the table at a pivotal time for U.S. aviation,” said Jennifer C Rykaczewski, Executive Director. “Together, we’ll work to make sure travelers are represented in the policy decisions shaping the nation’s airways.”
Since its launch, Affordable Skies has grown to more than 4,700 members, engaged congressional offices, and earned national media recognition. The council will meet quarterly to guide advocacy campaigns and expand outreach.
To learn more about Affordable Skies’ mission and the Advisory Council, visit www.affordableskies.org.
