Regional Workwear Retailer Closes New Lending Facility in Time for Selling Season

Lead by proven consumer industry veteran Larry Nusbaum, WorkNGear, based in New England replaced their old lender with a DIP facility. Nusbaum commented that he appreciated the vendor support from the major footwear, workwear brands in order to emerge through this difficult period in time for the Q4 selling season. Nusbaum commented on the support from the key landlords that negotiated fair go forward terms, as Nusbaum slimmed the Company down to 26 top performing stores.