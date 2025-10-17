Regional Workwear Retailer Closes New Lending Facility in Time for Selling Season
Lead by proven consumer industry veteran Larry Nusbaum, WorkNGear, based in New England replaced their old lender with a DIP facility. Nusbaum commented that he appreciated the vendor support from the major footwear, workwear brands in order to emerge through this difficult period in time for the Q4 selling season. Nusbaum commented on the support from the key landlords that negotiated fair go forward terms, as Nusbaum slimmed the Company down to 26 top performing stores.
Braintree, MA, October 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- www.workngear.com
Work ‘N Gear, Inc Secures Financing to Execute Turnaround Plan
Work ’N Gear, Inc. (“Work ’N Gear” or “WNG”), a New England–based retailer specializing in footwear, workwear, and healthcare apparel, today announced it has closed a new debtor-in-possession (DIP) financing facility with Black Feather Capital, LLC replacing its previous lender. The new facility provides liquidity to advance the Company’s court-supervised restructuring and execute its turnaround plan.
“While it has been challenging to reduce our store count and right-size the business after two consecutive unprofitable years, this financing marks an important step forward,” said Larry Nusbaum, President of Work ’N Gear. “We’re grateful to our vendors and landlords for their partnership through this arduous process as we rationalize down to profitability. With this support, we are focused on emerging from bankruptcy in the coming months as a stronger, more efficient company.”
Under its plan, Work ’N Gear will concentrate on its core footwear and workwear businesses, leverage its updated 26-store footprint, and invest in e-commerce and B2B growth while driving operational and merchandising improvements. The Company expects that the Black Feather facility, combined with a refreshed inventory assortment, an upgraded e-commerce and marketing approach, leaner variable overhead, and improved real estate costs, will facility the execution of its financial plan.
Founded by owner Tony DiPaolo, Work ’N Gear has operated in the Mid-Atlantic and New England regions since 2002 and, at its peak, operated more than 38 stores generating over $40 million in annual revenue. The business benefited from a loyal customer base with predictable, repeat purchasing maximizing sales in the fourth and first quarters. The Company offers leading brands along with its healthcare private label stalwart “Scrubology,” leveraging shop-in-shop in-store displays and structured merchandising within a standard 4500 foot format.
About Work ’N Gear
Work ’N Gear, Inc. is a regional specialty retailer focused on footwear, workwear, and healthcare apparel for hardworking professionals. With stores across New England and the Mid-Atlantic, Work ’N Gear offers leading brands, knowledgeable service, and convenient locations supported by growing e-commerce and B2B channels.
Media/Investor Contact
Larry Nusbaum, President, Work ’N Gear, Inc. larry@workngear.com
