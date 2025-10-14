Author Doug Shear Honored in Marquis Who’sWho in America
Acclaimed author and film writer Doug Shear has been named to Marquis Who’sWho in America, a prestigious publication that recognizes individuals who have demonstrated outstanding achievement and leadership in their respective fields.
Holly Springs, NC, October 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Doug Shear is best known for his distinctive voice and satirical lens on modern culture, showcased in his three published books: American Karma – Twilight of the Marijuana Gods, Rhubarb Culture, and Top God. His writing is celebrated for its biting humor, philosophical depth, and unorthodox narratives that challenge societal norms.
In addition to his literary work, Shear is the creator of the controversial underground documentary No Pictures Please, which sparked debate for its raw, unfiltered portrayal of life on the fringes of society. The film, like much of his work, pushes boundaries and invites critical conversation.
Inclusion in Marquis Who’sWho in America is a significant honor, reserved for individuals who have demonstrated professional excellence and made lasting contributions in their fields. Doug Shear’s induction reflects his decades-long dedication to storytelling across multiple mediums.
“I’m honored to be recognized in Who’sWho in America,” said Shear. “I’m even more amazed that there was no cost, no fee, nothing. How often does that ever happen? Never.”
Based in North Carolina, Shear is finishing his fourth book. The working title: Don’t Blame Me, I Was Kicked in the Face by a Horse. He will be happy to discuss it with publishers or literary agents.
For more information visit dougshear.com or contact Doug at dougshear8000@gmail.com.
In addition to his literary work, Shear is the creator of the controversial underground documentary No Pictures Please, which sparked debate for its raw, unfiltered portrayal of life on the fringes of society. The film, like much of his work, pushes boundaries and invites critical conversation.
Inclusion in Marquis Who’sWho in America is a significant honor, reserved for individuals who have demonstrated professional excellence and made lasting contributions in their fields. Doug Shear’s induction reflects his decades-long dedication to storytelling across multiple mediums.
“I’m honored to be recognized in Who’sWho in America,” said Shear. “I’m even more amazed that there was no cost, no fee, nothing. How often does that ever happen? Never.”
Based in North Carolina, Shear is finishing his fourth book. The working title: Don’t Blame Me, I Was Kicked in the Face by a Horse. He will be happy to discuss it with publishers or literary agents.
For more information visit dougshear.com or contact Doug at dougshear8000@gmail.com.
Contact
Doug ShearContact
305-491-3584
http://dougshear.com
dougshear@aol.com
305-491-3584
http://dougshear.com
dougshear@aol.com
Categories