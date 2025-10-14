Miles Wine Cellars Celebrates Spooky Season with Haunted Weekend of Events
Halloween festivities blend wine, costumes, and canine companions.
Himrod, NY, October 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Miles Wine Cellars is thrilled to announce a festive lineup of Halloween events designed to delight wine lovers and pet enthusiasts alike. From costumed revelry to furry friend festivities, guests are invited to celebrate the season at the winery's haunted weekend.
The Ghost Affair at Miles:
On Saturday, October 25, from 10am to 5pm, Miles Wine Cellars transforms into a ghostly gathering spot with The Ghost Affair. This costume-friendly celebration features Ghost Wine Specials, a costume contest where guests can strut their stuff as the graveyard's next top model, adult trick-or-treating, and spooky photo opportunities. Guests will also have the chance to meet the winery's Ghost Couple. No tickets are required to attend, though guests must be 21 or older.
Howl-O-Wine:
For dog lovers and wine enthusiasts, Howl-O-Wine promises a spooktacular celebration where furry friends take center stage. Pet owners are encouraged to bring their four-legged companions dressed in their scariest—or cutest—Halloween costumes for a day of wagging tails, delicious wines, and unforgettable memories. The best part? Admission is completely free for both humans and their canine companions (on leash).
Guests can capture adorable moments at the winery's Halloween-themed photo booth, perfect for snapping pictures of costumed pets against a festive backdrop. It's the perfect opportunity to celebrate the magic of Halloween where wine and canine companionship come together in perfect harmony.
About the Event
Both events take place at Miles Wine Cellars, located at 168 Randall Crossing Road, Himrod, NY. Miles Wine Cellars invites the community to experience frightfully fun celebrations that bring together wine, costumes, and community spirit.
The Ghost Affair at Miles:
On Saturday, October 25, from 10am to 5pm, Miles Wine Cellars transforms into a ghostly gathering spot with The Ghost Affair. This costume-friendly celebration features Ghost Wine Specials, a costume contest where guests can strut their stuff as the graveyard's next top model, adult trick-or-treating, and spooky photo opportunities. Guests will also have the chance to meet the winery's Ghost Couple. No tickets are required to attend, though guests must be 21 or older.
Howl-O-Wine:
For dog lovers and wine enthusiasts, Howl-O-Wine promises a spooktacular celebration where furry friends take center stage. Pet owners are encouraged to bring their four-legged companions dressed in their scariest—or cutest—Halloween costumes for a day of wagging tails, delicious wines, and unforgettable memories. The best part? Admission is completely free for both humans and their canine companions (on leash).
Guests can capture adorable moments at the winery's Halloween-themed photo booth, perfect for snapping pictures of costumed pets against a festive backdrop. It's the perfect opportunity to celebrate the magic of Halloween where wine and canine companionship come together in perfect harmony.
About the Event
Both events take place at Miles Wine Cellars, located at 168 Randall Crossing Road, Himrod, NY. Miles Wine Cellars invites the community to experience frightfully fun celebrations that bring together wine, costumes, and community spirit.
Contact
Miles Wine CellarsContact
Don Stevens
607-243-7742
http://mileswinecellars.com
don@vswagency.com
Don Stevens
607-243-7742
http://mileswinecellars.com
don@vswagency.com
Multimedia
Categories