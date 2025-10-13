WoMaster Launches HE7: An All in One HMI and PLC Controller for Smarter Industrial Automation
WoMaster HE7 unifies HMI + PLC in one compact unit: 7″ 800×480 touch (capacitive/resistive) for on-site monitor, control, and programming. Compatible with STEP 7-MicroWIN SMART (S7-200 SMART). Connectivity: Ethernet, USB, up to 2× RS-485 (model-dependent); protocols: S7-TCP, MODBUS TCP/RTU, GET/PUT, PPI. Industrial I/O with opto isolation, dual 100 kHz pulse outputs & counters (model-dependent), RTC/data retention, and DI/relay/transistor/analog/PT100 variants.
Barcelona, Spain, October 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- WoMaster, a leader in industrial IoT and edge-computing solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of the HE7 Touch Screen Programming Controller.
The HE7 is a compact, high-performance, all-in-one HMI + PLC solution engineered to streamline automation design, reduce wiring complexity, and enhance connectivity in industrial and smart-city applications.
A unified solution for control and visualization
HE7 integrates a 7-inch touch-screen HMI with a fully functional PLC programming environment, enabling operators and engineers to monitor, control, and program directly on a single device. This convergence removes the need for separate display modules and external controllers, saving space and simplifying deployment.
Key features include
STEP 7-MicroWIN SMART compatibility — supports the full S7-200 SMART instruction set for seamless migration and familiar tooling.
Rich communication interfaces — Ethernet, RS-485, and USB; protocols include S7-TCP, MODBUS TCP/RTU, GET/PUT, and PPI.
Opto-isolated I/O — filters electromagnetic interference to maintain signal integrity in harsh environments.
High-speed pulse outputs & counters — for precise motion and counting tasks.
Real-Time Clock (RTC) & data retention — preserves system time and key data through power cycles.
Robust display — 7″ TFT (800×480) with capacitive or resistive touch; 30,000+ hour backlight life.
Flexible I/O configurations — models with digital inputs, relay outputs, transistor outputs, analog I/O, and PT100 temperature inputs.
Enabling smarter automation across industries
HE7 is ideal for smart cities, industrial automation, infrastructure/utilities, transportation, energy, and building systems. Its compact form factor and powerful feature set suit both retrofits and new installations. By integrating display and control, HE7 reduces hardware count, wiring complexity, and points of failure. Versatile communications ensure interoperability with SCADA systems, edge gateways, and networked devices—aligned with WoMaster’s vision of enabling industrial IoT and edge computing in diverse environments.
