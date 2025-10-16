Keepnet Expands AI-Powered Human Risk Management with Just-in-Time Learning, Omni-Channel Delivery, and Continuous Feedback

Keepnet is redefining human risk management by taking familiar concepts like just-in-time learning and omni-channel delivery to a new level. Powered by AI, the platform dynamically detects context-specific warning signs, automatically localizes training into every language and culture, and continuously improves through anonymous feedback. This makes security awareness not just accessible, but adaptive, branded, and truly behavior-changing.