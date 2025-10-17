MigWay Expands Flatbed Shipping Services to Cover the Entire East Coast
MigWay expands flatbed shipping services across the East Coast—offering next-day delivery, live tracking, and a modern asset-based fleet built for heavy and specialized freight.
Charlotte, NC, October 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- MigWay, a modern asset-based carrier headquartered in North Carolina, is expanding its Flatbed Shipping Services to deliver even greater coverage and precision across the East Coast and Midwest. Built for industries that move heavy, irregular, or high-value freight, MigWay’s flatbed fleet combines real capacity, experienced drivers, and real-time visibility—not broker promises.
“Flatbed freight demands precision and accountability,” said David Voronin, CEO of MigWay. “Our customers don’t need excuses—they need control. With our in-house fleet, experienced securement teams, and 24/7 dispatch, we deliver exactly that.”
Built for Complex Loads
MigWay’s flatbed division is engineered for industries like construction, manufacturing, energy, and steel—where load security and timing are non-negotiable. Each truck is equipped with securement gear, edge protectors, tarps, and load monitoring technology, ensuring safe transit of sensitive or oversized cargo.
Core Advantages
Next-day delivery to 80% of the East Coast
Real-time load tracking and digital PODs
Asset-based fleet of over 269 trucks and 450 trailers
Experienced CDL-A drivers with minimum 2 years OTR experience
24/7 dispatch and zero outsourcing
Unlike brokers, MigWay’s operations team manages every shipment from pickup to delivery. Customers benefit from shorter lead times, lower risk, and direct communication with the carrier that owns the equipment.
Technology That Delivers
All flatbed units are connected through Samsara’s telematics platform, giving customers a live view of their freight—location, ETA, and delivery confirmation in real time. This visibility allows MigWay to reduce dwell time and improve on-time performance, translating directly to lower total freight costs.
A Partner, Not Just a Carrier
MigWay’s approach goes beyond hauling freight—it’s about building partnerships that scale. Whether you need dedicated flatbed capacity or spot-load solutions, MigWay designs a plan that fits your operation, not the other way around.
“Flatbed shipping isn’t a guessing game,” said Voronin. “It’s a system of planning, execution, and follow-through. That’s where we outperform.”
About MigWay
MigWay is a North Carolina-based trucking company operating a modern fleet of 269 trucks and 450 trailers across the East Coast and Midwest. The company specializes in Flatbed, Dry Van, and Dedicated Fleet Services—offering live tracking, 24/7 dispatch, and direct control of assets. MigWay’s mission is simple: to deliver freight faster, safer, and smarter.
Learn more about MigWay's Flatbed Shipping Services
About MigWay
MigWay is a North Carolina-based trucking company operating a modern fleet of 269 trucks and 450 trailers across the East Coast and Midwest. The company specializes in Flatbed, Dry Van, and Dedicated Fleet Services—offering live tracking, 24/7 dispatch, and direct control of assets. MigWay’s mission is simple: to deliver freight faster, safer, and smarter.
Contact
MigWayContact
Andrew Danylenko
+1-980-890-8803
migway.com/
