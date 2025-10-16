3DiVi Releases BAF 1.14 with WebCodec API Support, CSV Reports, and New Deepfake Metrics for Fraud-Resistant Biometric Verification
3DiVi, an international developer of biometric and computer vision technologies, today announced the release of 3DiVi BAF 1.14, the latest version of their Biometric Anti-Fraud software (BAF). The new update delivers improved performance, expanded analytics, and stronger fraud protection capabilities for businesses using biometric identification in digital onboarding and authorization processes.
Covina, CA, October 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Key Updates in 3DiVi BAF 1.14
Deepfake Detection Metrics
A new metric in BAF reports shows how many registration attempts were blocked by the deepfake detector. This feature allows businesses to monitor attack trends and track the effectiveness of fraud prevention measures.
WebCodec API Support
BAF 1.14 introduces support for the WebCodec API that improves performance and cuts latency during video verification. Businesses can now offer users smoother and faster onboarding experiences.
One-Click Export of All Attempt Data
Analysts and cybersecurity specialists can now download all verification logs, JSONs, and supporting files in a single archive, accelerating investigations and fraud audits.
CSV Reports via Public API
A new Public API endpoint enables easy export of BAF reports in CSV format, simplifying integration with BI systems and dashboards for deeper insights and transparency.
Optimized PostgreSQL Performance
More robust video verification even under high workloads for enterprise deployments.
3DiVi BAF 1.14 is now available for download. Clients can upgrade immediately to access the new features.
Request a free trial version: https://3divi.ai/products/software/biometric-anti-fraud-kyc
Contact
David Mitchell
+7 (351) 211-5099
3divi.ai
