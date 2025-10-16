3DiVi Releases BAF 1.14 with WebCodec API Support, CSV Reports, and New Deepfake Metrics for Fraud-Resistant Biometric Verification

3DiVi, an international developer of biometric and computer vision technologies, today announced the release of 3DiVi BAF 1.14, the latest version of their Biometric Anti-Fraud software (BAF). The new update delivers improved performance, expanded analytics, and stronger fraud protection capabilities for businesses using biometric identification in digital onboarding and authorization processes.