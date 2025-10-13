Loveforce International’s inRchild Tells The World All About Love
Santa Clarita, CA, October 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, October 17, Loveforce International will release a new Digital Music Single. The single is by Loveforce International recording Artist inRchild. The single is entitled “Tell The World All About Love.”
The new Digital Music Single by inRchild is entitled “Tell The World All About Love”. It is a fast paced Blues song.
Lyrically, it is about the feeling of wanting to tell everyone about the joy of being in love, but it is joy that has responsibility. It is a soulful Blues shuffle with call and response backing vocals. It is energetic and happy. The interplay between the lead vocals, instrumentation, rhythm and backing vocals create a groove.
“Our new release by inRchild is pure fun. It is a fast paced, happy, Blues song with an infectious groove,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas.
The two new Digital Music Singles will be released to Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Instagram, Facebook, Claro Musica, iHeart Radio, iTunes, Deezer, KK Box, Boomplay, Media Net, Touchtones, Soundtrack by Twitch, Snapchat, NetEase, Anghami, TikTok, Resso, Flo, Audio Mack, Kuack, Pretzel, Gio Saavan, Yandex and Pretzel.
For further information, contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
Categories