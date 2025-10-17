Author Brianna J. Bonello’s New Book, "Reggie's Wings of Healing," Follows a Young Girl Who Discovers How to Navigate Her Grief After Losing Her Grandmother

Recent release “Reggie's Wings of Healing” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Brianna J. Bonello is a heartfelt tale that centers around Lily, a young girl who is sad following the passing of her grandmother. But when a special dragonfly shows up to help her, Lily learns how to live with her grief, and accept it as a part of her life but not something that defines her.