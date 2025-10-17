Author Brianna J. Bonello’s New Book, "Reggie's Wings of Healing," Follows a Young Girl Who Discovers How to Navigate Her Grief After Losing Her Grandmother
Recent release “Reggie's Wings of Healing” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Brianna J. Bonello is a heartfelt tale that centers around Lily, a young girl who is sad following the passing of her grandmother. But when a special dragonfly shows up to help her, Lily learns how to live with her grief, and accept it as a part of her life but not something that defines her.
Rocky Point, NY, October 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Brianna J. Bonello, a Long Island native, has completed her new book, “Reggie's Wings of Healing”: a beautiful tale of a young girl who, with the help of a magical friend, learns to accept and cope with the complicated feelings she experiences after losing her beloved grandmother.
“‘Reggie’s Wings of Healing’ is a heartfelt story about a young girl named Lily, who learns to navigate the pain of losing her grandmother,” writes Bonello. “With the help of Reggie, a magical dragonfly, Lily discovers that grief is a journey. Through Reggie’s wisdom and comfort, Lily learns how to bloom even in the hardest of times. This tale is a gentle guide for children coping with loss, offering hope and love to them and their families.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Brianna J. Bonello’s charming tale is partly inspired by the meaning that dragonflies carry for the author, as they became a symbol of her mother who passed away when the author was seventeen. Dedicated to the author’s mother, “Reggie’s Wings of Healing” aims to help young readers feel closer to loved ones that have passed while reminding them that whatever feelings they may have are valid.
Readers who wish to experience this impactful work can purchase "Reggie's Wings of Healing" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
