Linda Schumaker’s Newly Released "Christophe the Chameleon" is a Heartwarming Children’s Story That Celebrates Self-Discovery and Embracing One’s Unique Gifts
“Christophe the Chameleon” from Christian Faith Publishing author Linda Schumaker is an uplifting tale that encourages young readers to recognize their own special talents and value the qualities that make them one of a kind.
Mason City, IA, October 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Christophe the Chameleon”: a delightful and inspiring children’s tale about finding confidence and purpose. “Christophe the Chameleon” is the creation of published author, Linda Schumaker, a retired school social worker from Iowa, who devoted thirty-three years to helping children and now enjoys sharing her love of books with them. She is the proud mother of three grown children and grandmother to six grandchildren, living with her beloved dog, Finn.
Schumaker shares, “Christophe the Chameleon watches all his friends as they do amazing things. He can’t do any of them and wonders if he will ever be able to do anything so amazing.
Follow Christophe on his journey to find what makes him special.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Linda Schumaker’s new book is a charming and encouraging read perfect for families, educators, and children learning the importance of self-acceptance and celebrating individuality.
Consumers can purchase “Christophe the Chameleon” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Christophe the Chameleon”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
