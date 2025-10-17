Author John Bradford Love’s Newly Released "The Death of Evolution" is an Eye-Opening Exploration of Whether the Validity of Darwin’s Theory of Evolution Still Holds Up
“The Death of Evolution” from Christian Faith Publishing author John Bradford Love is a compelling and thought provoking look at the idea of whether or not the theory of evolution is still relevant, or if it has truly been disproven by scientific and theological theory.
Tampa, FL, October 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Death of Evolution”: an enlightening discussion on the theory of evolution, and whether or not Darwin’s ideas still hold water or have been proven to be untrue. “The Death of Evolution” is the creation of published author John Bradford Love, a loving husband, father, and grandfather who has owned his own business since his early twenties.
“The evolutionary hypothesis of spontaneous generation preceded Darwinian evolution and was elucidated by Aristotle three hundred years before the birth of Christ,” writes Love. “It was the belief that life emanated from decaying meat or grain stored in barns with thatched roofs.
“About spontaneous generation, English philosopher and journalist Malcolm Muggeridge said, ‘I, myself am convinced that spontaneous generation will be one of the great jokes in the history books of the future. Posterity will marvel that so flimsy and dubious a hypothesis could be accepted with the incredible credulity that it has!’ And he’s right! Who, today, would ever think that life emanates from decaying meat?
“But wait, Malcolm Muggeridge did not make that statement about spontaneous generation. He made the statement about Darwinian evolution. What he actually said was, ‘I, myself am convinced that the theory of evolution, especially to the extent to which it has been applied, will be one of the great jokes in the history books of the future. Posterity will marvel that so flimsy and dubious a hypothesis could be accepted with the incredible credulity that it has!’
“Will people, in the near future, find Darwinian evolution as laughable as we find spontaneous generation?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, John Bradford Love’s new book will take readers through the author’s research, allowing them to discover for themselves whether or not Darwin’s theory of evolution can still hold up to new scientific discoveries, or if it has simply become an idea of the past like many theories before it.
View a synopsis of “The Death of Evolution” on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase “The Death of Evolution” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Death of Evolution”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
