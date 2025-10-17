Sandy Figari’s newly released “Scooter Marooter the Squirrel” is a charming and educational children’s story about friendship, contentment, and forgiveness.
“Scooter Marooter the Squirrel” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sandy Figari is a delightful tale that teaches young readers the importance of gratitude, the dangers of comparison, and the power of forgiveness through engaging storytelling and fun rhymes.
Boerne, TX, October 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Scooter Marooter the Squirrel”: a heartwarming and character-building story for children. “Scooter Marooter the Squirrel” is the creation of published author, Sandy Figari, a former second-grade teacher, is a wife, mother of four, grandmother, and lifelong lover of children’s books—especially in the Christian genre. She enjoys singing, dancing, playing piano, and cherishes time with her family. Now creating her own children’s stories, her goal is to craft books that feel as comforting as a favorite stuffed animal, filled with fun rhymes, advanced vocabulary, and meaningful, character-building messages. She hopes her books will bless families for generations to come.
Figari shares, “Do you struggle with contentment? Does having more sometimes just never seem to be enough?
This is the case for Scooter Marooter the Squirrel. He simply loves gathering nuts in the fall. However, he begins to compare his pile to his friends. The thought of his friends having more becomes so troublesome to Scooter that he sadly resorts to stealing.
His plan initially builds an enormous pile, but his endless gathering eventually traps him in his own home.
You and your family will enjoy seeing how Scooter Marooter gets out of this quagmire with the help of his friends.
Scooter learns a valuable lesson about greediness, and his friend’s ability to forgive him is life changing.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sandy Figari’s new book offers families a fun, meaningful story that encourages positive values and personal growth.
Consumers can purchase “Scooter Marooter the Squirrel” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Scooter Marooter the Squirrel”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
