Richard A. Ostella’s Newly Released "Baptism and Communion for the Church and Her Children" is a Thoughtful Exploration of Sacramental Life Within Christian Families
“Baptism and Communion for the Church and Her Children” from Christian Faith Publishing author Richard A. Ostella provides readers with an insightful study on the meaning and role of baptism and Communion in nurturing children toward faith and discipleship.
Dearborn Heights, MI, October 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Baptism and Communion for the Church and Her Children”: a careful and Scripture-based discussion of how parents can faithfully guide their children through the covenantal signs of baptism and the Lord’s Supper. “Baptism and Communion for the Church and Her Children” is the creation of published author, Richard A. Ostella, who was born in Detroit, Michigan, and has spent most of his life in the Detroit metropolitan area. He earned multiple theological degrees, including a Bachelor of Theology from Baptist Bible College, a Bachelor of Arts from Cedarville College, a Bachelor of Divinity and Master of Theology from Westminster Theological Seminary, and a Doctor of Ministry from Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary. He currently serves as pastor of Westminster Reformed Church in Southgate, Michigan. Richard lives in Dearborn Heights with his wife, Patricia. They have three sons and four grandchildren.
Ostella shares, “The pages of this book seek to do justice to a most important work of Christian parents, namely, the diligent use of baptism and Communion as gospel signs in the presentation of their children to Christ either for nurture or through nurture unto confession of faith in Him as risen Lord (Romans 10:9-10). An important matter that is treated here is the status of children growing up in the church from infancy. Are they little Christians? No. Are they little pagans? No. The answer to the status question proposed in these pages is that they are sinners set apart by God in a special way in Christian homes with the promise of forgiveness of their sins by repentance and faith.”
However, seemingly impossible, the objective of this book is to build a bridge of harmony that spans the differences of thinking on baptism and communion by an emphasis on God‘s voice in both signs. What God says is primary and what we say in the various signs is secondary. If we grasp what this means, then it will alter our entire thinking about the gospel signs in a life changing way for the church and family.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Richard A. Ostella’s new book offers a rich resource for parents, pastors, and teachers seeking biblical clarity on the role of baptism and Communion in the lives of children within the church.
Consumers can purchase “Baptism and Communion for the Church and Her Children” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Baptism and Communion for the Church and Her Children”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
