Starla Swartzwelder’s Newly Released "How’s Your Ladder?" is an Encouraging Exploration of Faith, Growth, and Walking with God Through Life’s Challenges
“How’s Your Ladder?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Starla Swartzwelder is a heartfelt reflection on her personal journey with the Lord, offering readers practical and biblical encouragement to strengthen their own spiritual foundation.
Hagerstown, MD, October 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “How’s Your Ladder?”: a thoughtful and faith-driven work that invites readers to examine their walk with God and find encouragement in building a strong spiritual life. “How’s Your Ladder?” is the creation of published author, Starla Swartzwelder.
Swartzwelder shares, “A simple read that represents a long journey with the Lord. It’s real, it’s truthful, and it’s something for everyone. It’s biblical n’ practical. You can hear my story from a broken ladder to what mine looks like today. Hopefully, you will enjoy taking a look at your own. My personal prayer is yours will be strong and sturdy with more blessings than you can ever imagine.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Starla Swartzwelder’s new book is an inspiring testimony and guide that encourages believers to lean on faith, embrace truth, and pursue a deeper relationship with God.
Consumers can purchase “How’s Your Ladder?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “How’s Your Ladder?” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
