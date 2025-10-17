Kelly Lynch’s Newly Released "My Breath Brings Content" is an Empowering Children’s Book That Teaches the Power of Breathing to Build Calm, Confidence, and Resilience
“My Breath Brings Content” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kelly Lynch is a creative and interactive story that helps children discover how deep breathing can guide them through tricky situations, regulate emotions, and inspire gratitude.
New York, NY, October 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “My Breath Brings Content”: a thoughtful and uplifting children’s book designed to help young readers practice mindfulness and emotional regulation through the simple act of breathing. “My Breath Brings Content” is the creation of published author, Kelly Lynch, a mom of two energetic boys, and a special education administrator. She strives to empower children and young adults to develop their emotional intelligence skills in order to become the best versions of themselves.
Kelly Lynch shares, “In what ways does your breath bring content? Follow along as our main character tells us how using his breath gets him through tricky situations. Can you identify how other characters in the pictures are using their breath?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kelly Lynch’s new book combines rhyming verses, interactive breathing exercises, and discussion prompts to create a fun and practical resource for families and educators. With its companion guide aligned to CCSS (Common Core State Standards), the book also offers engaging classroom connections in reading, writing, and social-emotional learning.
Consumers can purchase “My Breath Brings Content” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “My Breath Brings Content”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
