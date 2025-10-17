Steve Skaleski’s Newly Released "A Desperate Prayer" is a Gripping and Inspiring True Account of Despair, Fear, and Divine Intervention
“A Desperate Prayer: A Voice From Heaven and Five Miracles” from Christian Faith Publishing author Steve Skaleski chronicles his journey through life threatening challenges, hopeless moments, and a miraculous encounter with God, offering readers hope, encouragement, and testimony of God’s power in everyday life.
Prescott, AR, October 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “A Desperate Prayer: A Voice From Heaven and Five Miracles”: is a powerful nonfiction work exploring faith, resilience, and divine miracles. “A Desperate Prayer A Voice From Heaven and Five Miracles” is the creation of published author, Steve Skaleski, the youngest of four children from Fairless Hills, Pennsylvania, who was raised in the shadows of US Steel, where his father worked for over thirty years. Although he initially expected to follow in his father’s footsteps, a childhood promise to avoid the steel plant led him to pursue higher education and a bachelor’s degree from Harding University. Encouraged by a seventh-grade English teacher, Steve became an avid reader at a young age. A life or death encounter while in college inspired him to write this first nonfiction work. He currently lives in Southwest Arkansas with his wife, Juliet, where he enjoys hunting, hiking, and fishing.
Skaleski shares, “A trip to the emergency room, a week in the hospital, and nearly dying is no way to start a high school senior year. But for seventeen-year-old Steve, it is a devastating reality. Realizing that he won’t be playing football for the rest of the season and that the rest of the school year looks bleak, he tries to make the best of the situation. But a long recovery afterward leaves him feeling hopeless and depressed. His senior year is nearly lost. Then four years later, a sudden decision to move to Florida gives him hope of a fresh start. But once again, death comes knocking. This time, there are no doctors who can save him. Alone and afraid, he gasps for one last breath, then a miraculous encounter with God changes everything.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Steve Skaleski’s new book offers readers an inspiring testimony of faith, perseverance, and the life-changing power of divine intervention.
Consumers can purchase “A Desperate Prayer: A Voice From Heaven and Five Miracles” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Desperate Prayer: A Voice From Heaven and Five Miracles”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Skaleski shares, “A trip to the emergency room, a week in the hospital, and nearly dying is no way to start a high school senior year. But for seventeen-year-old Steve, it is a devastating reality. Realizing that he won’t be playing football for the rest of the season and that the rest of the school year looks bleak, he tries to make the best of the situation. But a long recovery afterward leaves him feeling hopeless and depressed. His senior year is nearly lost. Then four years later, a sudden decision to move to Florida gives him hope of a fresh start. But once again, death comes knocking. This time, there are no doctors who can save him. Alone and afraid, he gasps for one last breath, then a miraculous encounter with God changes everything.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Steve Skaleski’s new book offers readers an inspiring testimony of faith, perseverance, and the life-changing power of divine intervention.
Consumers can purchase “A Desperate Prayer: A Voice From Heaven and Five Miracles” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Desperate Prayer: A Voice From Heaven and Five Miracles”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories