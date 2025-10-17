Retired Command Sergeant Major Anthony E. Johnson’s New Book, “A Soldier's Quest: and His Journey Getting There,” Follows the Author’s Experiences Serving His Nation
Pooler, GA, October 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Retired Command Sergeant Major Anthony E. Johnson, a veteran of the US Army who served for twenty-seven years, has completed his most recent book, “A Soldier's Quest: and His Journey Getting There”: a compelling memoir that covers forty-five years of the author’s life in military uniform.
In “A Soldier's Quest: and His Journey Getting There,” author Anthony E. Johnson begins his story by reliving his experience in a ROTC class at Brandon High School, where he first embraced the meaning of structure. He then takes readers through twenty-seven years of his detailed Army life, where they will experience exhilarating highs and the depressing lows of basic training. The reader will learn what life was like living in a post-Vietnam era barrack, being faced daily with alcohol, drugs, and loan sharks. They will then follow the author through his transition into a more professional Army, one that molded him into who he is today. Johnson also details the extreme weather environments and unimagined terrain, where readers will experience the frozen tundra of Alaska, the triple canopy jungle of Panama, and the unforgiving heat of the Iraqi desert, before returning to his civilian life as an instructor for the JROTC.
Published by Fulton Books, Retired Command Sergeant Major Anthony E. Johnson’s book will place readers in the center of combat, having their heart pump with fear as rounds from the machine guns of friendly and foe fill the night skies as the whisk passes their ears. Expertly paced and deeply personal, this candid memoir serves as both an intimate self-portrait and as a tribute to the brave souls who put everything on the line to defend the nation’s freedoms.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “A Soldier's Quest: and His Journey Getting There” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
